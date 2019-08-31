Hurricane Dorian now expected to miss Florida, possibly make landfall in Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 with 140 mph winds as of early Saturday, is not expected to make landfall in Florida and instead will track up the coastline, possibly slamming into the Carolinas late Wednesday.

Earlier projections had it hitting Florida head on as early as Monday. Areas all along the coast still are bracing for storm surge, heavy rain and dangerous, gusty winds.

ABC News

ABC News

Other forecasts have the storm not making landfall at all in the U.S.

ABC News

A high-pressure system in the Atlantic is helping push the storm north.

If Dorian remains farther off shore, parts of Florida may see only up to 10 inches of rain, significantly lower than earlier forecasts. But that means South Carolina could see quite a bit more.