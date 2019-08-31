Hurricane Dorian now expected to miss Florida, possibly make landfall in Carolinas

Aug 31, 2019, 5:36 AM ET
PHOTO: This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB shows Hurricane Dorian as it approaching The Bahamas and Florida on Aug. 30, 2019.PlayHo/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Hurricane categories 1-5

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 with 140 mph winds as of early Saturday, is not expected to make landfall in Florida and instead will track up the coastline, possibly slamming into the Carolinas late Wednesday.

Earlier projections had it hitting Florida head on as early as Monday. Areas all along the coast still are bracing for storm surge, heavy rain and dangerous, gusty winds.

PHOTO: Hurricane Dorian may not make landfall in Florida. ABC News
Hurricane Dorian may not make landfall in Florida.
PHOTO: The latest forecast shows the storm curving up the Florida coast. ABC News
The latest forecast shows the storm curving up the Florida coast.

Other forecasts have the storm not making landfall at all in the U.S.

PHOTO: A high-pressure system is pushing the storm north. ABC News
A high-pressure system is pushing the storm north.

A high-pressure system in the Atlantic is helping push the storm north.

If Dorian remains farther off shore, parts of Florida may see only up to 10 inches of rain, significantly lower than earlier forecasts. But that means South Carolina could see quite a bit more.

PHOTO: Dorian is expected to drench the Southeast over the next week. ABC News
Dorian is expected to drench the Southeast over the next week.