Hurricane Florence nears Southeast coast: Tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating

Sep 11, 2018, 10:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sept. 10, 2018.PlayRandall Hill/Reuters
Over 1 million set to evacuate ahead of Florence

Hurricane Florence has prompted mandatory evacuations in three states as the Category 4 storm barrels toward the Southeast coastline.

In South Carolina, hospitals and nursing homes have begun the evacuation process and the National Guard and Red Cross have descended on the area, according to Gov. Henry McMaster.

Hurricane Florence prompts widespread coastal evacuations: 'We don't want to gamble with a single South Carolina life,' governor says

Some coastal areas of North Carolina and Virginia are also under mandatory evacuation orders.

Here are some tips to keep in mind during evacuations, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

-- Identify several places you could go, like a friend's home or a motel. Pick places in different directions so you have options.

PHOTO: Boarded up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane FlorenceÃ??s expected landfall, at Holden Beach, N.C., Sept. 10, 2018.Anna Driver/Reuters
Boarded up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane FlorenceÃ??s expected landfall, at Holden Beach, N.C., Sept. 10, 2018.

PHOTO: Jim Carter and Rob Quinn board up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. as they prepare for Hurricane Florence, Sept. 10, 2018.Ken Blevins/The Star-News/AP
Jim Carter and Rob Quinn board up Lagerheads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. as they prepare for Hurricane Florence, Sept. 10, 2018.

-- If you have pets, remember that most public shelters allow only service animals.

-- The FEMA app has a list of open shelters.

-- Unplug electronics like TVs and small appliances.

-- Follow recommended evacuation routes and don't take shortcuts.

PHOTO: Home Depot employee Richard Balderson helps a customer load plywood into his truck as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 11, 2018, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Home Depot employee Richard Balderson helps a customer load plywood into his truck as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 11, 2018, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Hurricane Florence latest: Over 1 million people told to evacuate as dangerous storm bears down

-- Come up with a family re-unification plan in case you are separated.

-- Take an emergency kit with you that includes water, food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, extra batteries and important family documents.

-- Stay in contact with local officials.

