Hurricane Florence expected to cause dangerous inland flooding: How to prepare

Sep 13, 2018, 11:54 AM ET
PHOTO: People line up to enter a hurricane shelter at Trask Middle School in wilmington, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018.PlayAndrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Health risks for flooding survivors

Hurricane Florence is expected pummel more than just the coastline. The storm is predicted to bring heavy, possibly catastrophic, flooding to inland parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and other surrounding states.

Interested in Hurricane Florence?

Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Florence
Add Interest

Coastal North Carolina and far northeastern South Carolina may see up to 40 inches of rain in some places, and the rest of North and South Carolina as well as southwest Virginia, could see up to 24 inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

PHOTO: Map shows the projected path of Hurricane Florence as of 11am, Sept. 13, 2018.ABC News
Map shows the projected path of Hurricane Florence as of 11am, Sept. 13, 2018.

PHOTO: Map shows the areas at risk of flash flooding as Hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast of the U.S., Sept. 13, 2018.ABC News
Map shows the areas at risk of flash flooding as Hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast of the U.S., Sept. 13, 2018.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has advice on how to stay safe in areas experiencing inland flooding.

Flood safety tips:

-- Never drive through flooded roads. You might not be able to tell if the road is damaged under the water's surface.

-- If you live near a river, dam or levee, remember that dams and levees can fail when stressed by heavy rain.

-- Plan and practice an evacuation route.

PHOTO: Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence nears Southeast coast: Tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating)

-- Elevate electrical panels, sockets, wiring and appliances.

-- Install a water alarm to alert you if water is building up in your basement.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when)

-- Clear debris from your gutters.

-- Make an emergency kit with food, water and first aid supplies in case you need to leave quickly.

PHOTO: People and pets evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence and seek shelter at Burgaw Middle School in Burgaw, N.C., on Sept. 2018. Caitlin Penna/EPA/REX via Shutterstock
People and pets evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence and seek shelter at Burgaw Middle School in Burgaw, N.C., on Sept. 2018.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence bringing life-threatening rain, storm surges as it barrels toward the Carolinas)

-- Make copies of important documents. Keep the originals in a safe deposit box and the extra copy in a safe, dry place.

-- Check your home's flood insurance policy and keep a record of your major household items and valuables in the event you need to file insurance claims.

Comments