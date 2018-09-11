Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when

Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm, is closing in on the Southeast, bringing threatening winds, a high storm surge and tons of rain.

Here's the latest timeline:

-- The storm is moving west-northwest toward the Carolinas.

-- Florence could make landfall early morning Friday between midnight and 5 a.m. as a major hurricane -- possibly a Category 4 or Category 3 storm.

-- A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

-- Residents and visitors on South Carolina's coast are ordered to evacuate beginning at noon on Tuesday. Some coastal Virginia and North Carolina residents are under evacuation orders as well.

-- After the storm makes landfall, rain will become a major threat. Florence is expected to dump up to 30 inches of rain over parts of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. The rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding. Storm surge is also a major concern.