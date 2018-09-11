Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when

Sep 11, 2018, 11:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Jim Craig, David Burke and Chris Rayner load generators as people buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C.PlayKen Blevins/The Star-News via AP
WATCH Over 1 million set to evacuate ahead of Florence

Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm, is closing in on the Southeast, bringing threatening winds, a high storm surge and tons of rain.

Interested in Hurricane Florence?

Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricane Florence
Add Interest

Here's the latest timeline:

-- The storm is moving west-northwest toward the Carolinas.

-- Florence could make landfall early morning Friday between midnight and 5 a.m. as a major hurricane -- possibly a Category 4 or Category 3 storm.

PHOTO: Florence is projected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm in the early morning hours of Friday.ABC News
Florence is projected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm in the early morning hours of Friday.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence prompts widespread coastal evacuations: 'We don’t want to gamble with a single South Carolina life,' governor says)

-- A hurricane watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

-- Residents and visitors on South Carolina's coast are ordered to evacuate beginning at noon on Tuesday. Some coastal Virginia and North Carolina residents are under evacuation orders as well.

PHOTO: The first hurricane watches were issued for the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts on Tuesday at 5 a.m.ABC News
The first hurricane watches were issued for the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

(MORE: Hurricane Florence nears Southeast coast: Tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating)

-- After the storm makes landfall, rain will become a major threat. Florence is expected to dump up to 30 inches of rain over parts of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. The rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding. Storm surge is also a major concern.

Comments