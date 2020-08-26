As Hurricane Laura approaches, tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating Follow recommended evacuation routes and don't take shortcuts.

Hurricane Laura is closing in on the Texas-Louisiana border, with parts of Southeast Texas under mandatory evacuation ahead of the Category 4 storm that is bringing an "unsurvivable storm surge," according to the National Weather Service.

For those evacuating, here are some tips to keep in mind, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

-- Identify several places you could go, like a friend's home or a motel. Pick places in different directions so you have options.

-- If you have pets, remember that most public shelters allow only service animals.

-- The FEMA app has a list of open shelters.

-- Unplug electronics like TVs and small appliances.

-- Take an emergency kit with you that includes water, food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, extra batteries and important family documents.

-- Follow recommended evacuation routes and don't take shortcuts.

-- Come up with a family re-unification plan in case you are separated.

-- Stay in contact with local officials.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated with the most recent information.