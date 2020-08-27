Hurricane Laura live updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Louisiana with 150 mph winds Laura is forecast to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge.

Laura is hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane with an "unsurvivable storm surge" expected in some areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the NHC said in a statement. "This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion."

Parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana are forecast to see "catastrophic wind damage," especially in places where the storm's eyewall makes landfall early Thursday morning, the NHC said. Residents in affected areas are being instructed to evacuate and are urged to brace for "widespread damaging wind gusts" that will spread well inland across parts of those areas.

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

2:05 a.m.: Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura is moving over Louisiana overnight with wind gusts of 110 in Cameron, Louisiana, catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.

Laura is now 30 miles south, southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Hurricane is moving north at 15 MPH, where winds are still reaching 150 mph.

Forecasts show up to 20 feet of storm surge is expected. This could go up to 40 miles inland in parts of the Southern Louisiana Coastline. This is a catastrophic forecast.

"The eyewall of Laura is moving onshore over southwest Louisiana. Take cover now," the National Hurricane Center said in its 1 a.m. forecast. "Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life."

There have been two reported tornadoes due to this storm.