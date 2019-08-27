Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico, governor urges residents to prepare

Aug 27, 2019, 9:25 AM ET
PHOTO: A satellite image of Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019.PlayNOAA via Getty Images
WATCH Puerto Rico braces for Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west over the Caribbean as residents in Puerto Rico prepare for a possible impact.

Interested in Puerto Rico?

Add Puerto Rico as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Puerto Rico news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Puerto Rico
Add Interest

Dorian was even weaker Tuesday than it was Monday.

PHOTO: Storm clouds gather as Tropical Storm Dorian moves toward St. Michael Parish, Barbados, Aug. 26, 2019. Chris Brandis/AP
Storm clouds gather as Tropical Storm Dorian moves toward St. Michael Parish, Barbados, Aug. 26, 2019.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane watch for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico though the storm may not be strong enough to become a hurricane.

(MORE: Tips to keep in mind if you're evacuating a hurricane)

Dorian is expected to pass between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning with winds approaching 70 mph.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Dorian may be slightly weaker today but the storm system could still intensify as it pushes west. ABC News
Tropical Storm Dorian may be slightly weaker today but the storm system could still intensify as it pushes west.
PHOTO: A satellite image of Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019. NOAA via Getty Images
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Caribbean on Aug. 27, 2019.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez has signed an order declaring a state of emergency as she warned residents to prepare.

"Hurricane Maria was a lesson for us and nearly two years after its devastating passage, today we can say that we are better prepared," Vazquez said Monday.

PHOTO: A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2019. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, Aug. 26, 2019.
(MORE: How to know when a hurricane is coming and other key facts to know)

More than 7,400 generators and three mega generators are already on the island, according to the governor. 

At least 360 shelters will open with a capacity of holding 48,500 people.

By the end of Tuesday, radios and satellite phones will be delivered to mayors and police departments throughout the island at all municipalities, officials said.

PHOTO: Hotel employees remove beach cots from the pool area in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, Aug. 26, 2019. Andrea de Silva/Reuters
Hotel employees remove beach cots from the pool area in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, Aug. 26, 2019.
(MORE: 5 natural disasters that devastated the US in 2018)

Vazquez added that she is in communication with the White House and there is a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative on the island assisting in response coordination.

If the storm survives landfall, it'll reemerge over the Bahamas early Friday.

The storm may then move over the Bahamas and come close to Florida by the weekend. But the system will be fighting a lot of wind shear that will keep it from strengthening.