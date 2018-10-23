Hurricane Willa to make landfall in Mexico as Category 4

Oct 23, 2018, 5:27 AM ET
A NOAA/RAMMB satellite handout image, taken AT 5:30 UTC on Oct. 22, 2018, shows Hurricane Willa off Mexicos Pacific coast.NOAA Handout/AFP/Getty Images
A NOAA/RAMMB satellite handout image, taken AT 5:30 UTC on Oct. 22, 2018, shows hurricane Willa off Mexico's Pacific coast. Hurricane Willa surged to a dangerous Category Four storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, US forecasters said Oct. 21, warning of a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds and rainfall.

Hurricane Willa, now a lower-end Category 4 storm, still boasts winds of about 130 mph and is about 120 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan. It's expected to strike Mexico today.

Interested in Hurricanes?

Add Hurricanes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricanes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Hurricanes
Add Interest

Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall today in Mexico.ABC News
Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall today in Mexico.

Willa likely will hit a few islands off the Mexican coast this morning and make landfall later this afternoon.

Deadly storm surge is expected today between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, which has already seen heavy rain and flooding.

As Willa continues inland, it will lose its tropical circulation but not tropical moisture, as heavy rains will continue into Texas on Wednesday. Flashing flooding is possible.

Tropical rainfall will be battering Texas by Wednesday evening.ABC News
Tropical rainfall will be battering Texas by Wednesday evening.

Willa's combining with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring significant rainfall from Texas all the way to the western Florida Panhandle. Some spots could see 4 inches as well as flash flooding.

Local rainfalls throughout the South likely will be approaching 4 inches.ABC News
Local rainfalls throughout the South likely will be approaching 4 inches.

Later this week, remnants of Willa will move along the Gulf Coast and combine with a powerful jet stream, possibly leading to a storm developing in the Northeast as the weekend gets closer.

Comments