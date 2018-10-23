Hurricane Willa to make landfall in Mexico as Category 4

Hurricane Willa, now a lower-end Category 4 storm, still boasts winds of about 130 mph and is about 120 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan. It's expected to strike Mexico today.

Willa likely will hit a few islands off the Mexican coast this morning and make landfall later this afternoon.

Deadly storm surge is expected today between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta, which has already seen heavy rain and flooding.

As Willa continues inland, it will lose its tropical circulation but not tropical moisture, as heavy rains will continue into Texas on Wednesday. Flashing flooding is possible.

Willa's combining with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring significant rainfall from Texas all the way to the western Florida Panhandle. Some spots could see 4 inches as well as flash flooding.

Later this week, remnants of Willa will move along the Gulf Coast and combine with a powerful jet stream, possibly leading to a storm developing in the Northeast as the weekend gets closer.