Husband charged with killing wife, throwing body into lake

Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat's body was found in Jordan Lake last month.

A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his 34-year-old wife, who was found in Jordan Lake last month, according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of an unnatural death in the killing of his wife, Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat. Investigators believe Drabick killed Hikmat and then tossed her body off a bridge into Jordan Lake, according to Durham ABC station WTVD.

Drabick, who was arrested Tuesday morning, is being held without bond in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

The booking photo for Omar Drabick is shown. Chatham County Sheriff's Office

A boater at Jordan Lake found Hikmat's body on Aug. 29 in the vicinity of a boat ramp.

Police were able to identify the victim as Hikmat through fingerprint analysis. Investigators determined that her death was not accidental or self-inflicted.

On Sept. 8, the Chatham County Sheriff Office along with the Apex and Raleigh police departments, executed search warrants at two locations in Wake County known to be frequented by Hikmat.

A bridge is seen over Jordan Lake, Sept. 19, 2020, in Chatham County, N.C. WTVD

"Our thoughts and efforts are with Ms. Hikmat's family, and the other families who contacted us about their missing loved ones," said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson.

"These kinds of incidents are a reminder of the tragedy of domestic violence," he continued. "It's a scourge that affects far too many lives and causes immeasurable pain and suffering. We urge anyone who may be in an abusive relationship to reach out for help and support."