Husband charged with murder of missing Massachusetts mom of 3: Prosecutors

The husband of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing for more than two weeks, has been charged with her murder, according to a warrant issued from Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

The arraignment of Brian Walshe could be as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday, depending on defense attorney availability.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to disclose what led to the murder charge, though he said in a video statement Tuesday that the "evidence in support" of the charge will likely be presented at the arraignment.

In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown. Ana Walshe/FaceBook

Brian Walshe, 47, was previously arrested for allegedly misleading investigators after his wife was reported missing earlier this month. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge of misleading a police investigation at his arraignment in Quincy District Court last week and is being held on a bail of $500,000 cash or $5 million surety bond.

