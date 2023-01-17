Husband charged with murder of missing Massachusetts mom of 3: Prosecutors

A warrant for Brian Walshe's arrest on a murder charge was issued Tuesday.

ByAaron Katersky and Meredith Deliso
January 17, 2023, 3:05 PM

The husband of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing for more than two weeks, has been charged with her murder, according to a warrant issued from Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

The arraignment of Brian Walshe could be as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday, depending on defense attorney availability.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to disclose what led to the murder charge, though he said in a video statement Tuesday that the "evidence in support" of the charge will likely be presented at the arraignment.

PHOTO: In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown.
In this image posted to her Facebook account, Ana Walshe is shown.
Ana Walshe/FaceBook

Brian Walshe, 47, was previously arrested for allegedly misleading investigators after his wife was reported missing earlier this month. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge of misleading a police investigation at his arraignment in Quincy District Court last week and is being held on a bail of $500,000 cash or $5 million surety bond.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events