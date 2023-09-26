Husband of owner of Bronx day care where child died of fentanyl arrested in Mexico: Sources

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died at the day care. Three other kids were hospitalized.

The husband of the owner of a New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy died following fentanyl exposure has been arrested, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Felix Herrera Garcia was arrested in Mexico, on a bus in Sinaloa, after a manhunt that lasted more than a week, the sources said.

He was allegedly seen in surveillance images running out of the Bronx day care with heavy shopping bags as the children were suffering from fentanyl exposure, according to court records.

Images contained from a federal criminal compliant show a suspect in the Bronx day care fentanyl poisoning case carrying bags out the back alley behind the day care building in New York. U.S. Southern District of New York

On Sept. 15, Nicholas Dominici, a 1-year-old, died following exposure to fentanyl at the day care.

Three other children, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years, were hospitalized and treated with Narcan, police said. An analysis of urine from one of the victims confirmed the presence of fentanyl, officials said.

Police and federal drug agents returned Thursday to the Bronx daycare where a one year died and three other children had to be revived with naloxone following exposure to fentanyl to search for hidden drugs. WABC

Investigators found a kilo of fentanyl stored on kids' play mats at the day care, along with a device to press drugs into bricks for sale, according to court records. In a trap floor under the day care's play area, investigators found fentanyl, other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The first two to be arrested were day care owner Grei Mendez, who is Garcia's wife, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, who is Garcia's cousin and Mendez's tenant. They face federal charges of narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death as well as state charges including murder.

Federal authorities last week promised to hold accountable anyone linked to the day care.

This weekend, a third person, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, was arrested. He was charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.