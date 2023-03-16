Husband of ex-wife arrested in murder of former Microsoft executive in Florida, father of 4

The suspect is the husband of the victim's ex-wife, authorities said.

A second person has been arrested and charged in the murder of Jared Bridegan, a former Microsoft executive who was shot and killed in the middle of a Jacksonville Beach street last year in what authorities described as a targeted ambush.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, the husband of Bridegan's ex-wife, was arrested Wednesday in central Florida without incident, authorities announced at a press conference. He has since been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, a capital felony.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, in a photo shown during a police press conference, was arrested in central Florida in the death of Jared Bridegan. Jacksonville Beach Police Dept.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson declined to reveal the motive behind Fernandez Saldana's alleged involvement, saying she was limited in what she could share due to the ongoing investigation. She did confirm that he was the former landlord of Henry Tenon, the man arrested in January for allegedly pulling the trigger.

At the time of Tenon's arrest, Nelson said they knew that he "did not act alone."

Nelson said that relationship was the "single link" tying Tenon to Bridegan.

Fernandez Saldana was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. He will be extradited to Duval County.

Authorities pledged to continue investigating the murder but did not say if there are additional suspects.

Bridegan, 33, a father of four, was driving with his then-2-year-old daughter in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022, when he came upon a tire "purposefully" blocking his path, Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith. When he stepped out of the car he was "gunned down in cold blood," Smith said.

Bridegan was driving home after dropping off twins he shares with his ex-wife when he came upon the tire and was shot, Smith said.

Kirsten Bridegan and her daughter Bexley Bridegan, look at the flames on their candles during a vigil for Jared Bridegan, April 19, 2022, at South Beach Park and Sunshine Playground in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Florida Times-Union via USA Today Network, FILE

Bridegan also had two children with his wife, Kirsten Bridegan -- the then-2-year-old and a younger daughter who was home with his wife at the time of the shooting.

"We have great relief knowing that two of the people behind my husband's murder are behind bars and are no longer a threat to our family," Kirsten Bridegan said during Thursday's press briefing. "We are also still angry -- angry that they were walking free while we were grappling with the reality that Jared wouldn't be here for any future memories, vacations or tender moments with our kids."