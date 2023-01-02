Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say

Police identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November through DNA using public genealogy databases, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveyed the house in the Pocono Mountains for four days prior to the arrest.

The 28-year-old was arrested Friday morning for the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20 as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, located less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a Friday news conference.

The murder weapon has not been recovered, the chief said.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, on Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office. Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.