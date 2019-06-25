Illinois is expected to become the latest state to legalize marijuana.

The state's new Democratic governor is expected to sign a bill Tuesday legalizing the use of the drug.

Gov. JB Pritzker campaigned on the issue and the Illinois General Assembly passed a law legalizing and regulating production on May 31.

Illinois will join 10 states and the District of Columbia in allowing the legal use of marijuana. Legalization will reportedly go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020.

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports there are 13 other states where marijuana has been decriminalized. Small amounts intended for personal consumption can lead to a civil or local infraction in these states.

That was the tact used in New York, where the state legislature recently opted to decriminalize the drug and view possession of up to 2 ounces as a violation instead of a crime.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters, FILE

The legalization of marijuana in Illinois is seen by some as the latest in a string of progressive or left-leaning policies implemented by Pritzker.

He signed the state's Reproductive Health Act earlier this month, getting rid of criminal penalties for doctors performing some abortions as well as restrictions on some later-term abortions.