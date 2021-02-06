Impactful winter storm to bring significant snowfall to Northeast Sunday

There will also be a period of dangerous wind chills in the next few days.

Two dangerous weather events will unfold this weekend -- one being another impactful snowstorm which will hit the Northeast this weekend, and the other being a prolonged blast of Polar air that will grip the Midwest for days to come. Saturday morning, winter alerts, including wind chill alerts, will stretch across a large part of the country. Winter storm warnings are now being issued for major Northeast cities like Philadelphia and New York City ahead of the snowstorm heading toward the area.

On Saturday, pieces of this developing storm will bring a quick hit of snow from the Plains to the Midwest, which could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Nebraska could see up to 6 inches.

Some strong storms could also hit parts of Florida.

On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, a coastal low will develop and snow will race up the East Coast. Snow will likely begin falling by dawn from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City.

During the day on Sunday, snow could be heavy at times across the Northeast, with snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour. This will cause low visibility and dangerous road conditions.

The storm will be almost out of the Northeast by Sunday evening, with only some scattered snow showers remaining. Unlike the previous Northeast snowstorm, this storm is a quick mover and snowfall amounts should be relatively lighter. However, forecast models are indicating that as the storm intensifies offshore, a band of very heavy snow will develop near the major Northeast cities on Sunday during the day.

About 4 to 7 inches of snow are expected to fall across much of the Northeast, and over 6 from eastern Pennsylvania to Massachusetts. There is a chance that a couple of isolated spots could get hit by torrential snow, which would push totals higher.

Behind this storm in the Midwest, a blast of Polar air is moving in. On Saturday morning wind chills are expected to be as low as -40 degree in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota. On Sunday wind chills could be even lower, as -50 degree wind chills are possible in parts of the upper Midwest. It will feel like -30 or lower in Chicago and Green Bay.

This cold air is sticking around with no real end in sight for the Central U.S.

Next week the Arctic air will likely reach the Southern Plains with below zero wind chills for Texas. And as the cold air continues across the country, there is a possibility that another storm will form in a week.