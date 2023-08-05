Influencer to be charged after chaos erupts in New York City's Union Square

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be charged with two counts of inciting a riot.

Influencer and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will be charged with at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after thousands of people descended on Union Square in New York City Friday afternoon, police said.

The crowd was apparently responding to Cenat's promise of free PlayStations, sparking a chaotic scene and a massive police response.

The NYPD made 65 arrests and 30 of those arrested were juveniles, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said in a Friday evening briefing.

People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area, Aug. 4, 2023 in New York City. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The event was "unpermitted" and "not sanctioned" and grew rapidly to 1000s of young people, who Maddrey said attacked officers instead of complying with orders to leave. The chief implored parents to step in.

"I had 1000s of kids out there, I needed 1000s of parents," Maddrey said. "When it gets to the point where it's disorderly, we want the parents to come and take control."

Maddrey said a 17-year-old was hospitalized from what was initially believed to be a gunshot wound, but it ended up being a firework injury.

NYPD officers arrived in droves to try to quell the mayhem, which erupted after a post by Cenat went viral around 3 p.m., and the officers soon found themselves under attack, according to Maddrey.

"We were crushed, we were pushed," Maddrey said.

Police officers yell at people to move on the the sidewalk on Broadway as they try clear the crowd from the Union Square area, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP

The massive crowd caused the park and surrounding streets to become overcrowded. People ran through the streets and some were seen jumping on cars and a city bus. Some people took objects from a construction site in Union Square, including plywood, shovels and axes, according to Maddrey.

Police showed up in riot gear to disperse the crowd. A bus that was holding people in custody was attacked by others trying to pull individuals off the bus, according to Maddrey.

Fireworks set off in the crowd resulted in smoke and noise but police said they did not use any flash-bang devices and no shots were fired.

Maddrey called the gathering an "unlawful assembly" and "uncontrolled."

"We're not against young people having a good time, we're not against young people gathering, but it can't be to this level where it's dangerous," he said during a press briefing. "A lot of people got hurt today."

Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event at Union Square in New York City, Aug. 4, 2023. David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Some officers sustained injuries in the incident, Maddrey said, adding that he personally was hit with "multiple objects."

Six people were transported to area hospitals in connection with the incident, according to the FDNY.

A man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Bobby Calvan/AP

Dozens of people are now in custody and charges are pending against some of them, sources said. Additional arrests are still being made, Maddrey said.

NYPD has recovered evidence from social media that Cenat was out of his vehicle and interacting with the large crowd before he left Union Square, sources said.

Detectives are currently questioning Cenat but no determination has been made on whether charges will be filed, sources said.

Cenat posted in an Instagram story, "Please be safe," while sharing news coverage of the incident.

"I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing," he said.

People stand on top of a subway station entrance after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event at Union Square in New York City, Aug. 4, 2023. David Dee Delgado/Reuters

A woman shopping in the area with her baby took shelter in an ATM lobby during the mayhem.

"Everything was just bombarded with people," she told ABC New York station WABC.

"It was just hectic. The only thing I could think about was to keep my daughter safe," she said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams thanked police "for their quick work" in controlling the situation.

"I want our streets to be alive and full of joy. But they must be safe," he said on social media. "That's the most important thing."

