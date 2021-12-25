3 injured in Florida Christmas Eve shooting, including child

All of the victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Three people were injured in a shooting in Orange County, Florida on Christmas Eve, including one child.

The shooting happened at 9:20 pm on Friday when an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victims' residence from a moving vehicle, Orange County Police said.

The child is a 6-year-old female, and the two other victims are a 24-year-old male and a 35-year-old female.

Deputies were called to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire. The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before deputies arrived, police said. No arrests have been made.

All three victims have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to nearby hospitals, police said in a statement. According to police, all three victims are in stable condition.

Deputies are on the scene and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.