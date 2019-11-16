2 injured in shooting at New Jersey high school football game

Two people are in serious condition after shots rang out during a high school football game in New Jersey Friday night, sending players and spectators running for cover.

The shooting, at Pleasantville High School near Atlantic City, continues a nationwide trend of shootings at or around high school football games that stretches back to at least August.

Friday's shooting came in the third quarter of a game between Camden High and Pleasantville, where witnesses said shots were fired in the spectator stands.

At least a half a dozen shots were fired, according to witnesses who spoke to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

Video from the scene showed spectators running for safety as players and referees sought cover by lying down on the field.

"When the shooting happened, it was mayhem," said eyewitness Jonathan Diego. "I mean, it literally was just people coming in waves, running away from the right-hand side of the field towards the high school. And I think part of the fence was actually busted down from bodies of people just going over the fence. And there was just a lot of people afraid. There were kids getting separated from their parents running around the field."

The victims included a young boy who was shot while sitting in the stands, and a man who was also injured, according to Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin.

The boy, between 10 and 12 years old, was taken by emergency crews to an area hospital and later transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in serious condition, WPVI reported. The man, also in serious condition, was taken to an area hospital as well.

"We're doing everything that we can to make sure that their families and them are getting the medical care that they need," Riggin said.

One firearm was recovered at the scene, the chief said.

An investigation is underway and the police have already received valuable assistance from the community, Riggin added.

Following the game, officials with the Camden City School District said that no Camden students were injured in the shooting.

"We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident," officials said on the school district's Twitter account.

The shooting comes two months after two teens were shot during a football game at Philadelphia's Simon Gratz High School.

That shooting, on Sept. 20, marked at least the fifth week in a row that a shooting had taken place during a high school football game in the U.S.