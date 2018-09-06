At least 3 injured, suspect in custody after 'active shooter' incident in Cincinnati

At least three people were injured in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning during what police called an "active shooter" incident, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The suspect is in custody, the official said.

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed on that it was investigating an "active shooter/officer-involved shooting incident" in the lobby and loading dock of a large building near Fountain Square.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

The area has been cordoned off, police said.

There was no immediate information about the victims.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.