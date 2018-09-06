At least 3 injured, suspect in custody after 'active shooter' incident in Cincinnati

Sep 6, 2018, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.ABC News
This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

At least three people were injured in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning during what police called an "active shooter" incident, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The suspect is in custody, the official said.

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating an "active shooter/officer-involved shooting incident" in the lobby and loading dock of a large building near Fountain Square.

The area has been cordoned off, police said.

There was no immediate information about the victims.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Comments