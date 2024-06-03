1 injured by possible tornado in Sanderson, Texas, official says
Several homes were destroyed as the apparent tornado hit Terrell County.
At least one person was injured as a possible tornado struck Sanderson, Texas, law enforcement said.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent sustained critical but non-life-threatening injuries when the apparent tornado directly hit his home, Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland said in a statement.
"Please keep him and his family in your prayers," Cleveland said.
He said several homes were destroyed as the apparent tornado tore through the area in Terrell County on Sunday afternoon.
"At this time we have enough resources deployed to the area and are not in need of any additional assistance," Cleveland said. "All roads are clear of debris and everyone is accounted for."