Several homes were destroyed as the apparent tornado hit Terrell County.

1 injured by possible tornado in Sanderson, Texas, official says

At least one person was injured as a possible tornado struck Sanderson, Texas, law enforcement said.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent sustained critical but non-life-threatening injuries when the apparent tornado directly hit his home, Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland said in a statement.

A view of damaged vehicles in Sanderson, Texas, after an apparent tornado on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in a photo taken by Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland. Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland

"Please keep him and his family in your prayers," Cleveland said.

He said several homes were destroyed as the apparent tornado tore through the area in Terrell County on Sunday afternoon.

A view of a destroyed property in Sanderson, Texas, after an apparent tornado on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in a photo taken by Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland. Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland

"At this time we have enough resources deployed to the area and are not in need of any additional assistance," Cleveland said. "All roads are clear of debris and everyone is accounted for."