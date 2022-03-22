Injuries, damage reported from Texas tornado

At least 10 tornadoes have been reported in Texas Monday night.

Injuries have been reported and multiple homes and businesses are damaged after a tornado tore through Round Rock, Texas, Monday evening, according to the local fire and police departments.

Police in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin, are urging residents to stay off the roads.

The tornado ripped through a strip mall in Round Rock, damaging a restaurant, a bank, and cars in a Home Depot parking lot.

At this point, no fatalities nor major injuries were reported in the city, Round Rock officials said at a press conference Monday night. However, officials said there was "tremendous damage to a lot of structures and vehicles."

At least 10 tornadoes have been reported in Texas during severe storms Monday night. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 75 mph and hail could be more than 2 inches in diameter.

At 8:35 CDT, a tornado was confirmed over southwestern Bryan, Texas, moving at 40 mph. The damaging tornado was producing quarter-size hail

Tornado watches have been issued across Texas, including Dallas, Waco, Austin, San Antonio and College Station, as well as in Louisiana and Arkansas.

ABC News' Jim Scholz and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.