Inmate allegedly stabs corrections officers, killing 1 and injuring another

The 38-year-old inmate faces several preliminary charges including murder.

An inmate at Indiana State Prison allegedly stabbed two correction officers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, state police said.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges including murder following the Sunday afternoon attack in a prison common area, the Indiana State Police said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead, police said.

The second officer was listed in serious condition, police said.

Indiana State Prison is in Michigan City, about 35 miles west of South Bend. The maximum-security prison houses 2,300 inmates.

Indiana's Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.