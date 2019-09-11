An inside tour of NASA's Johnson Space Center robotics design area

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Sep 11, 2019, 6:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Lucien Junkin works in the robotics design department of NASAs Johnson Space Center in Houston.PlayJanet Weinstein/ABC News
Robots, prototypes and ingenuity are scattered everywhere in the corner of Building 9 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"I've been at NASA for almost 30 years now and it is -- this is the peak of excitement that we've had," said Lucien Junkin, chief engineer of the space exploration vehicle at NASA.

Lucien Junkin, NASA Johnson Space Center's chief engineer for the Space Exploration Vehicle, demonstrates how to maneuver the planetary rover.
The agency is on a mission to go back to the moon by 2024 and use it as a "backyard" of experimentation, according to Junkin. The goal is to use what they learn and apply it towards a maiden voyage to Mars.

PHOTO:Lucien Junkin shows a design of a new unpressurized rover he's working on. The rover is slated to help astronauts in their return to the moon in 2024.

