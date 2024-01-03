Inside Uvalde football's transformative, emotional season that uplifted a grieving town

The season started three months after the shooting that killed 21 people.

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

From the roar of the crowd to the hot summer air, this stadium could be any Texas town on a Friday night.

But this is a Friday night in Uvalde.

Fans gather to watch Uvalde High School football team play in their first home game, Sept. 2, 2022. Emily Shapiro/ABC News

Uvalde's Honey Bowl Stadium is just 2.4 miles from Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting on May 24, 2022, that shook the nation.

After the tragedy, the Uvalde High School football program helped uplift its grief-stricken community.

A general view as people mourn outside a memorial to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting outside Robb Elementary School, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

The team had a 2-8 record in 2021. But when the 2022 season started three months after the shooting, the Uvalde Coyotes games gave the community a reason to smile.

Supporters packed the stands and erupted in cheers as the players ran out onto the field each weekend, bringing happiness to those desperately seeking solace from their grief, anxiety and anger.

The Uvalde High School Coyotes played and won their first home game of the season in Uvalde, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

Heading into the season, senior linebacker Justyn Rendon said he was excited to help "bring the joy back to this town."

"It's gonna mean a lot more. ... It's gonna be very emotional, very exciting," he said. "And hopefully those little kids get to come out and watch us win. And that they don't have to feel scared, or have to be sad, but they get to feel the joy of being around their friends, their families."

"Uvalde Strong" is seen written on the window of a building in downtown Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

Rendon said nearly everyone in Uvalde was impacted by the massacre, including those on the football team.

One player lost his sister.

Rendon's neighbor, bubbly 10-year-old Tess Mata, was killed.

"She was our light. She was our joy," said Tess' mom, Veronica Mata.

Rendon's youngest brother was at Robb that day.

Tess Mata, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is seen in this undated photo. Courtesy Family of Tess Mata

A mural of Tess Mata is shown in downtown Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

In honor of the 21 lives lost at Robb, the football players decided to start a new tradition, bestowing the No. 21 jersey to one deserving senior whose character made him a role model.

Rendon was selected by his peers for the inaugural 2022 season.

"It was an honor," Rendon said. But he added, "I felt a lot of pressure. … Running out on that field every Friday night and representing that number, it’s a big deal. It’s a lot of emotion at one time, especially for someone my age."

Linebacker Justyn Rendon was given the No. 21 jersey for the 2022 season. ABC News

"At the beginning I was a little skeptical [of the jersey number], because I didn’t want to take away from the tragedy," said Justyn's dad, Eluterio Rendon. "But I also know that the community has to begin to heal."

Veronica Mata supported it, saying Justyn Rendon "represented our kids to the fullest."

The No. 21 Uvalde high school football jersey is now a special honor for one senior each season. ABC News

Football was not only an outlet for the community, but also for the players.

Practice became "like a therapy," Justyn Rendon said. "Everybody didn't have to feel the sadness and the sorrow. They just were able to feel the comfort of the family that we have."

A sign saying "Coyotes & Lobos Loyal & True" is seen in the stands of the Honey Bowl Stadium in Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

Uvalde High School football team plays in their first home game, Sept. 2, 2022. Emily Shapiro/ABC News

"We didn’t want to put all this [pressure] on Justyn 'cause he's [No.] 21," added wide receiver Jarrett Hernandez. So many of the team seniors came together to shoulder the weight.

Head coach Wade Miller commended the teens for the maturity and compassion they showed throughout the season’s uncharted waters.

"I don’t know how many kids would’ve handled it the way these guys have," he said.

"Winning football games keeps me employed," Miller said. "But to me, my job is to make sure that these guys [become] good husbands and fathers and citizens."

The Coyotes celebrate a big win. ABC News

After a losing 2021 season, the Coyotes racked up a mix of wins and losses in 2022.

Pushing through a maze of overwhelming emotions, the resilient Uvalde Coyotes finished their transformative year 5-5 and made it to the playoffs, where they lost in the first game.

A sign with the "Uvalde Strong" message and a Uvalde High School Coyote logo is displayed on the window of a building in downtown Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

"It’s nice to know that you’ve taken what is, quite possibly, one of the bottom 10 teams in the region, and you got 'em in the playoffs the next year," Miller said. "As we get better and as this program grows -- and I have no doubt it will grow and get better -- you can look back at this football season and [these seniors] as leaders. They’re the building blocks."

It was the way they led with grace and united the community that made it a winning season, their coaches said.

"They took the time to honor our kids and honor our two teachers every chance that they had when they were out on that field," said Veronica Mata. "I’m proud of them. We really appreciate everything that they did for us."

A sign with the message "We Back The Pack" supporting Uvalde High School's Coyotes and Lobos sports teams, is displayed on the window of a building in downtown Uvalde, Texas, on Aug. 21, 2022. Kat Caulderwood/ABC News

After the 2022 season concluded, the team, including seniors ready to move on to their next chapters, gathered one last time to clean out their lockers.

"To say that we’re proud of you would be an understatement," Miller told the players in the locker room. "You guys have done things that’ve gone way beyond football."