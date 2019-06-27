A desperate search is underway in Virginia for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

Noah Tomlin was last seen when he was put to bed at about 1 a.m. Monday at his mobile home in Hampton, police said.

His mother went to check on him at around 11 a.m. Monday and didn't find him, police say. Authorities say she reported him missing at 11:35 a.m.

"Since that time an intensive search has been underway," Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told reporters Wednesday. "We are still hopeful that we'll find him safe and sound in some location, but we're looking at all potential aspects that this case could lead us to."

"We're looking at everything from the child walking off to the abduction scenario," he said. "There's nothing we're not looking at."

"We have looked on land, water. We have checked trash, dumpsters. We have checked neighborhoods, houses, underneath buildings, in sheds," Sult said.

All available resources are being utilized to locate this missing child. If you have any information please come forward to police. pic.twitter.com/h2JG3aPMWg — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019

The search shifted to a landfill Wednesday though no specific information led investigators there, Sult said.

We continue our search this morning for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. If anyone has any information please contact HPD at 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/CRFscc5aPG — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019

"This is weighing heavy on the officers hearts and minds that are searching and we are hoping for a positive resolution." -Sgt. Williams on HPD's continued search efforts for two-year-old Noah Tomlin. Please call HPD with any information that could assist police. pic.twitter.com/B4owq8VAQ6 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 25, 2019

The parents are cooperating, Sult said.

The mother has been working with detectives, Sult said, and "she's holding up as about as well as you could expect under the circumstances."

Noah's mother told ABC affiliate WVEC via text on Wednesday, "I'm working real hard with law enforcement to help find my baby. I can't have my location known or whereabouts of my other children for their safety."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 757-727-6111.