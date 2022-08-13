Cause under investigation after car crashes into Virginia pub, injuring 14

Four people were critically injured in the crash, police said.

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Virginia pub, injuring over a dozen people and sparking a fire.

The incident occurred Friday evening in Arlington, outside of Washington, D.C. Police and fire crews responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. after the car slammed into Ireland's Four Courts. Fourteen people were injured and the crash caused a structural fire, which was extinguished, the Arlington County Police Department said.

Damage to Ireland's Four Courts Pub in Courthouse, Arlington, Va., is pictured on Aug. 12, 2022, after it caught fire when a car crashed into it. @RealJDenton/Twitter

Four people were transported to local area hospitals with critical injuries and another four were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Friday night. Six people were treated at the scene and released, police said.

Irelands Four Courts Pub in Courthouse, Arlington, VA., caught fire after a car crashed into it on Aug. 12, 2022. Xavier Halloun/@xthefirephoto/Twitter

The cause of the crash is under investigation. So far there is "no information to suggest the crash was deliberate," a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Saturday. "Background research on the driver revealed no derogatory or concerning information," the official said.

Dramatic video from the scene showed smoke and flames coming from the pub before the blaze was extinguished.

The impacted building was determined to be structurally sound but could not be reoccupied, authorities said.

Irelands Four Courts Pub in Courthouse, Arlington, VA., caught fire after a car crashed into it on Aug. 12, 2022. Xavier Halloun/@xthefirephoto/Twitter

Ireland's Four Courts thanked police and fire crews for their quick response and asked to keep "all the injured in your thoughts and prayers."

"We are devastated," the restaurant said on Twitter.