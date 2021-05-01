Iowa man arrested after 2 found dead in vehicle partially submerged in river: Sheriff

Somia Moore, 29, and Jonathan Lee O’Hearn, 19, were found deceased in the car.

An Iowa man has been arrested after two people were found dead in a car partially submerged in the East Nishnabotna River.

The driver of the vehicle, Duane Johnathaon Mickael Stuck, 21, of Hamburg, was arrested on two counts of homicide by vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death, the Fremont County Sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said they were notified Friday around 6:15 a.m. of a male who was taken to an area hospital who was possibly involved in a motor accident at an unknown location.

An airplane with the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol troopers and Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers launched a search for the vehicle.

The hospitalized male’s family members contacted deputies around 9:45 a.m. saying they located the vehicle and it was partially underwater in the river, west of Riverton, officials said.

Rescue workers found two deceased occupants in the car -- Somia Moore, 29, and Jonathan Lee O’Hearn, 19, both of Hamburg, the sheriff's office reported.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident and the sheriff’s office said more charges are pending.