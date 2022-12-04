Jackson State University student found dead on campus; homicide investigation underway

A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested, officials said.

An investigation is underway after a student at Jackson State University in Mississippi was found dead on campus.

The victim had been shot, and his body was discovered inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking Friday morning, the Hinds County coroner told ABC Jackson affiliate WAPT.

Law enforcement investigate after the body of a Jackson State University student was found, on Dec. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. WAPT

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Randall Smith, 20, has been arrested in connection with the death of the victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown.

"At this time, there is no further threat to those on campus," Baily Martin, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement.

Online records show Smith, of New Orleans, was booked in a Hinds County detention center on a murder charge. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and campus police are investigating the homicide.

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office," Martin said.

Law enforcement personnel investigate after the body of a Jackson State University student was found, on Dec. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. WAPT

Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson confirmed the victim was a student at the school.

"The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," Hudson said in a statement Friday. "As president, I assure you that the safety of our students and campus community is our highest priority."

Grief counselors were available at the school on Friday, Hudson said.

JSU students were uneasy in the hours following the discovery.

"I'm just a little concerned, because we don't really know what's going on right now," student Nathan Smith told WAPT.

A former coach of Brown, who played football at Mt. Olive High School in Flanders, New Jersey, offered his condolences on Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am sad to say the Mt. Olive community and football family have lost one of their own," Brian O'Connor, head football coach at Mt. Olive High School, said on Twitter.