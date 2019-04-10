A professional gambler from Las Vegas obliterated the one-day record for winnings on "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night with a $110,914 haul.

James Holzhauer, 34, claimed the jackpot in his fourth consecutive night as winner.

The previous record was $30,000 less than what Holzhauer claimed Tuesday: a $77,000 win by Roger Craig on Sept. 19, 2010, according to a release by the show.

Holzhauer twice risked his whole pot on Daily Doubles, and won both as well, with questions (not answers, this is "Jeopardy!") of "What is anemia?" and "Who is Jesse James?" respectively. He later bid $25,000 on another Daily Double -- while his total stood at over $40,000 -- and offered the correct question, "What is Moorish?"

As his total stood at $72,600, host Alex Trebek egged him on by saying he was just $4,400 off the record, to which he sarcastically responded, "OK, I'll try."

While standing at the same total heading into Final Jeopardy, he bid $38,314, nailed the correct response -- "What is 'Quantum Leap'?" in reference to the TV show -- and finished with the record $110,914.

He chose the odd number combination as tribute to his daughter, who was born Nov. 9, 2014.

He also offered a "Happy Birthday Booger" comment with his correct Final Jeopardy response.

"I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it," Holzhauer said in a press release.

Holzhauer, who is a professional sports bettor, now has a four-day total of $244,365. He has quite awhile before reaching legendary game show contestant Ken Jennings' record 74 straight wins.