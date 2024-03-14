Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads shipment stolen ahead of Penguins game, team says

The bobbleheads were to be distributed at Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh.

A shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads that were to be distributed at a Pittsburgh Penguins game Thursday night has been stolen, the team said.

The shipment was stolen after arriving in California, the team said ahead of its game in Pittsburgh against the San Jose Sharks.

Jaromir Jagr skates during warm ups after having his number retired and banner raised to the rafters before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on Feb. 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images, FILE

"We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation," Kevin Acklin, the Penguins president of business operations, said in a statement. "While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

All fans in attendance will receive a voucher to redeem the bobblehead at a later date once they are available.

Jagr, a Czech hockey right winger, began his NHL career when he was drafted by the Penguins in 1990. He was on the team until 2001, including when they won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He has more points in NHL history than anyone besides Wayne Gretzky.

The 52-year-old last played in the NHL in 2018, but still plays in his home country. He won a gold medal playing for the Czech Republic at the 1998 Winter Olympics.

In February, the Penguins retired his No. 68 in PPG Paints Arena. The city also honored him with a proclamation.

"I'm proud and happy to say Pittsburgh is my second home," Jagr said at the time.