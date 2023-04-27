E. Jean Carroll to face cross-examination in her lawsuit against Trump

E. Jean Carroll is expected to undergo intense cross-examination Thursday in her federal battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, whose attorney has already attacked her possible motives and credibility.

Carroll, who plainly told the jury "Donald Trump raped me," testified for nearly three-and-a-half hours Wednesday, describing in sometimes graphic terms the pain of the alleged assault and the weight of Trump’s body against her.

"I remember him being -- he was very large and his whole weight came against my chest and held me up there, and he leaned down and pulled down my tights," Carroll said.

Her testimony may have also given the defense an opening since Carroll conceded she "wasn’t 100% certain" when the alleged attack occurred.

"This question, the when, the when, the date has just been something that I am constantly trying to pin down. It's very difficult," Carroll said.

E. Jean Carroll arrives for the third day of her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Anticipating other possible lines of cross-examination, Carroll’s attorneys asked her whether she had watched "The Apprentice," Trump’s reality television show. When she said she had, her attorney, Michael Ferrara, asked why.

"I love the premise of ambitious young businesspeople competing for a job. I thought that was really quite witty and it was different. It was so much better than, you know, the dating contests and the beauty contests and those -- this was a real contest where you could watch it and learn a thing or two. It was very -- it was beautifully produced," Carroll said.

She also testified she still shops at Bergdorf Goodman, where the alleged attack occurred, because "they have some of the loveliest things that the world has ever created."

It remains unclear if Trump will testify himself at any point. The judge demanded to know this week whether Trump will appear, telling the defense that it was time to "fish or cut bait."

Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

The trial is expected to last about five days. The nine-member jury of six men and three women is weighing Carroll's defamation and battery claims and deciding potential monetary damages.

This week's trial is taking place as Trump seeks the White House for a third time while facing numerous legal challenges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, his handling of classified material after leaving the White House and possible attempts to interfere in the Georgia's 2020 vote. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday she would decide whether to file criminal charges against Trump or his allies this summer.

Carroll's lawsuit is her second against Trump related to her rape allegation.