Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark seeks to have Georgia election case moved to federal court

Clark, Trump and 17 others are facing charges in the DA's racketeering case.

Former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark is following in former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' footsteps and attempting to get his Georgia election interference case removed to federal court.

Clark is one of five defendants in the the Fulton County DA's case who have filed for removal based on a federal law that calls for the removal of criminal proceedings brought in state court to the federal court system when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official acting "under color" of their office.

In his motion for removal, Clark argues that the allegations against him "relate directly" to his role at the time as the assistant attorney general of the Civil Division at the Department of Justice.

"Mr. Clark's federal officer status is undeniable," his motion argues, while claiming that he is being charged for "advice" that he gave "within the confines of the senior leadership of the Justice Department and/or, inside the sanctum of the Oval Office of the White House" to "the President of the United States himself."

"The State simply has no authority to intrude upon, politicize, or second-guess advice given to former President Trump by senior officials of the Justice Department, including Mr. Clark," Clark's filing states.

Clark, Meadows, and 17 others, including former President Donald Trump, were have pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

A hearing on the matter is set for Monday morning before Judge Steve Jones -- the same judge who heard Meadows' arguments and subsequently rejected it.

Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, testifies during a January 6th field hearing in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Michael A. Mccoy/Getty Images, FILE

Clark is charged with two counts in the DA's indictment: the overall racketeering charge, and an attempt to commit false statements and writings. The charge relate to a letter Clark allegedly sought to send to Georgia state officials claiming that the Justice Department had "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election" in multiple states including Georgia.

His attempt to send the latter was thwarted by other senior officials who disagreed with his view, according to the indictment.

In a motion urging the federal judge to deny Clark's removal request, Fulton County prosecutors note that Clark worked in the civil division of the DOJ, where he had "no role in or authority over elections or criminal investigations," they said.

"Although [Clark] exceeded the scope of his own authority and the authority of the entire Department of Justice, he argues to this court that he was somehow acting under color of office and taking actions that were necessary and proper to his duties," Willis' office wrote. "The defendant's claims, like the one central to his letter, are baseless."

For Monday's hearing, the DA's office has subpoenaed the testimony of former high ranking DOJ official Jody Hunt, who served as the assistant attorney general of the Civil Division.

Over the weekend, Edwin Meese, former attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, penned an affidavit on Clark's behalf, calling Clark's prosecution a "major affront to federal supremacy never before seen in the history of our country."

"I have never in all my years encountered a situation where a legal, factual, or legal policy dispute inside [the Justice Department] based on differing views of the facts -- was treated as if the losing side had prepared a false writing, let alone a criminal false writing or an attempted criminal false writing," Meese wrote

Meese, 91, argued that Clark, as an assistant attorney general, had "fungible" responsibilities not limited to his direct title, rebutting Willis' claim that Clark's actions with regard to the 2020 election were "outside the color of his office."

"Draft letters like the one involved here are proposals for consideration and further decision only," Meese wrote. "If the draft letter was offered in response to a request by the President, Mr. Clark was ... required to provide it."

Meese left office in 1988 under the cloud of an ethics scandal, but later received a Medal of Freedom from Trump.