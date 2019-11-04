Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a 25-year-old woman who vanished last week.

Stephanie Parze was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on the night of Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Speaking to New York City ABC station WABC, Parze's parents said their daughter was leaving a family gathering that night and was supposed to call or text them when she arrived home, but they never heard from her. She didn't show up to work the next day.

The family told WABC that it appears Parze had made it home because her phone was found inside and her car was in the driveway.

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office

Little else is known about her mysterious disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.