A New Jersey nanny was out for a jog when she was allegedly attacked and left for dead in lake, officials said.
The body of Caroline Cano was found Sunday morning in a lake in Jersey City's Lincoln Park, the Hudson County prosecutors said.
The city's medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide, prosecutors said, though they declined to release more information on the manner of death.
Cano, 45 of Jersey City, lived a few blocks from the park, and her roommate said she went for a jog every morning before going to her job as a nanny, reported ABC New York station WABC-TV.
"They realize something was wrong when she didn't show up to the church," neighbor Frankie Ramos told WABC-TV. "She never missed a day."
No arrests have been made, prosecutors said Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345.