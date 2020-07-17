New Jersey police officer saves unresponsive baby born in train station The baby is now "doing well," officials said.

A New Jersey police officer saved the life of an unresponsive baby girl who was not breathing when she was born in a train station, officials said.

Officer Bryan Richards, of the New Jersey Transit Police Department, responded to what was described as a "medical event" in the women's bathroom at Newark Penn Station, according to a statement from the police department.

Upon arrival, Richards saw that the baby, who was cradled in her mom's arms, was not breathing and grayish in color.

Richards took hold of the newborn and began chest compressions, but quickly realized the "dire need for immediate medical care."

Richards and another officer, Alberto Nunes, then rushed her to the hospital in their police cruiser.

As Nunes drove, Richards continued chest compressions and shortly before they arrived, the baby began to breathe.

In a video of the incident, a small cry can be heard before the baby is brought into the hospital.

The police department said the baby is now "doing well."