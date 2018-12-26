A New Jersey school board has scheduled an emergency meeting a week after a black high school wrestler was given an ultimatum by a white referee: Cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

The Buena Regional School District board plans to meet Wednesday evening to discuss "personnel matters," according to a notice posted on the school district's website. The notice also says, "Action may be taken."

School district officials did not respond to requests from ABC News to clarify if the special meeting was called to discuss the incident involving 16-year-old Andrew Johnson during an interscholastic wrestling match on at Buena Regional High School.

The meeting was called after Buena Regional School District Superintendent David C. Cappuccio Jr. addressed the controversy in a letter to "school community members and concerned citizens."

"The Staff and administration within the Buena Regional School District will continue to support and stand by all of our students and student-athletes," Cappuccio wrote in the letter posted on the school district's website on Friday.

Cappuccio wrote that the school district is working with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which launched an investigation into the incident.

"In collaboration with the NJSIAA and its ongoing investigation in this matter, the district will take appropriate action as more details become available," Cappuccio wrote.

On Dec. 19, Johnson was ready to take on an opponent from Oakcrest Regional High School when the referee told him he could not compete with long hair despite him wearing his usual headgear and covering on his hair. He was given 90 seconds to decide whether to forfeit the match or cut his dreadlocks, according to a statement released by his family.

Johnson decided to have an athletic trainer cut his dreadlocks. The wrestler went on to win his match.

"No school/district staff member influenced the student into making this decision," Cappuccio wrote in his statement, adding that the referee is not an employee of the school district and was assigned to the match by an independent association sanctioned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The episode was captured on cellphone video and later went viral on social media.

The referee was identified as Alan Maloney by Philadelphia ABC station WPVI-TV. Maloney did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News on Wednesday.

"The blame here rests primarily with the referee and those that permitted him to continue in that role despite clear evidence of what should be a disqualifying race-related transgression," Dominic Speziali, an attorney representing Johnson and his family, wrote in a statement.

Speziali said Johnson was allowed to wrestle in previous matches with his dreadlocks. He said scholastic wrestling rules state that referees are to inspect the appearance of wrestlers prior to the start of a match, usually when competitors weigh in. Speziali said Johnson and his family are awaiting the results of an inquiry by the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights.

"The referee here was late to the meet and missed weigh-ins," Speziali said in his statement.

"Andrew was visibly shaken after he and his coaches made every effort to satisfy the referee short of having his hair cut. But, as captured on video, the unyielding referee gave Andrew 90 seconds to either forfeit his match or cut his hair," Speziali wrote. "Under duress but without any influence from the coaching staff or the athletic trainer, Andrew decided to have his hair cut rather than forfeit the match."