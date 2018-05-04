Jimmy Kimmel talks to man attacked by snake, bear, shark

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night spoke with 20-year-old Dylan McWilliams, "one of the luckiest -- and unluckiest -- people in the United States of America."

Over the last three years, McWilliams has been attacked by a rattlesnake, a bear and a tiger shark.

McWilliams was biten by a rattlesnake in 2015 and said he was fortunate it was a "dry bite," meaning he wasn't injected with venom.

Last summer while camping in Colorado, "I woke up at 4 in the morning to a crunch," McWilliams recounted to Kimmel, "and the bear had my head and was dragging me out of my sleeping bag. It tossed me around a little bit, and I just started poking it in the eyes, punching it in the face, and it dropped me."

"You literally poked the bear -- in the eye," Kimmel said, the "Live" audience laughing along. "Is that what you're supposed to do when a bear's biting you?"

"I don't know," said McWilliams, smiling, "but that's what I did."

While surfing in Hawaii about two weeks ago, McWilliams was bitten by a 6- or 7-foot tiger shark.

"Have you considered the possibility," Kimmel asked, "that maybe you're delicious?"