Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman off ledge of Nashville bridge: Police

In this Feb. 2, 2024, file photo, honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

In this Feb. 2, 2024, file photo, honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

In this Feb. 2, 2024, file photo, honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

In this Feb. 2, 2024, file photo, honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a distraught woman off the ledge of a Nashville bridge, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday night on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and was captured on surveillance footage. The rock and roll legend was filming a music video at the time, with the bridge open to the public.

The footage, released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, shows a woman perched on the ledge of the bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released footage of Jon Bon Jovi and another individual helping a woman off the ledge of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Sept. 10, 2024. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Bon Jovi and another person can be seen in the footage approaching and talking to the woman, who turns to face them.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," Nashville police said on X.

After about a minute, Bon Jovi and the other person can be seen helping the woman climb back over the railing. Bon Jovi and the woman embrace before walking down the span of the bridge with several others.

The woman was taken for mental health care services, a police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

In this Feb. 2, 2024, file photo, honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Nashville police commended Bon Jovi and his team for helping the woman.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a statement.

The musician has had extensive training in speaking to those in crisis through his foundation, the JBJ Soul Foundation, which helps those struggling with issues such as homelessness and hunger.

ABC News has reached out to a rep for Bon Jovi for comment.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.