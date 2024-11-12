The dismissal of Palin's original defamation lawsuit was vacated in 2019.

Judge to decide new trial date in Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against the New York Times

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday is set to decide when to hold a new trial in a libel lawsuit that Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, brought against The New York Times.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this summer that Palin can again try to hold the paper liable for a 2017 editorial that wrongly suggested she incited the 2011 mass shooting that killed six people and wounded then-Democratic congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Sarah Palin leaves court after her defamation case against New York Times was dismissed on Feb. 15, 2022 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

The appeals court decided the trial judge made errors that “impugn the reliability” of the jury’s verdict, siding with The Times and returning the case for a new trial.

Judge Jed Rakoff, in a brief order last week, said the new trial “under no circumstances will be later than February 2025, and, if the parties prefer, can be as early as mid-December 2024.”

The appellate court said Rakoff erred when he excluded evidence about James Bennet, who oversaw the newspaper’s editorial board. Palin argued the evidence could help her show The Times acted with actual malice, the standard a public figure must meet to prevail in a libel case.

The 2017 editorial, entitled "America's Lethal Politics," linked the 2011 shooting of Giffords to a digital graphic of a crosshairs over Democratic congressional districts published in March 2010 by Palin's political action committee. A relationship between the crosshairs map and the shooting was never established. Rather, at the time of the editorial, the attack was widely viewed as a result of the shooter's mental illness.

Palin's original defamation lawsuit was dismissed but, in 2019, the Second Circuit vacated the dismissal. The case went to trial in 2022, and Rakoff granted the Times' motion for a directed verdict days before the jury found the newspaper was not liable for defaming Palin.