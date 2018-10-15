Judge dismisses Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump

Oct 15, 2018, 8:07 PM ET
Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Jan. 27, 2018 in Las Vegas.
WATCH Stormy Daniels announces new book 'Full Disclosure'

A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, court documents showed.

Daniels was also ordered to pay Trump's legal fees.

Shortly after Daniels agreed to speak out about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump, she alleged she and her daughter were threatened in Las Vegas, Nevada, and told to "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story," according to the filing.

After Daniels released a sketch in April of the man she claimed threatened her, Trump posted on Twitter: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man."

Daniels, in her lawsuit, claimed Trump acted with "actual malice" and "reckless disregard for the truth" because either he knew about the alleged threat or he had no way of knowing if the threatening incident had actually taken place, documents stated.

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018.
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018.

The Court ruled that Trump's tweet was "rhetorical hyperbole" and protected by the First Amendment.

In a statement, Trump's attorney Charles J. Harder called it a "total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels."

"No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels. The amount of the award for President Trump’s attorneys’ fees will be determined at a later date," Harder said in the statement.

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., Oct. 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky., Oct. 13, 2018.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, posted on Twitter that he will appeal the decision and that Daniels' other claims against Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, remain unaffected.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

