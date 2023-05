A ban was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday.

A South Carolina judge has granted abortion providers' request to block a newly enacted six-week abortion ban, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Planned Parenthood, one of the providers involved in the lawsuit, celebrated the decision on Twitter.

The ban was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday after passing in the state Senate earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.