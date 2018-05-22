Judge orders 30-year-old man to vacate parents' home after he refused to leave

A New York judge today ordered a 30-year-old man to vacate his parents’ home after they took him to court when he refused to leave.

Michael Rotondo said in court he plans to appeal the decision but told ABC Syracuse affiliate WSYR-TV after New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood’s ruling that he plans to get some things from the Camillus, New York, home, though adding he wasn’t sure where he would stay now.

The judge also asked the state to check on the well-being of the parents, Christina and Mark Rotondo. Their son moved back into the home eight years ago after losing a job, he told WSYR, adding that he and his parents don’t speak to one another. He said he now runs a “website business.”

The parents declined to comment after the judge’s ruling.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.