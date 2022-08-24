Judge to rule Wednesday in DOJ lawsuit against Idaho's near-total abortion ban

The law would ban abortion in most cases.

A federal judge is expected to rule Wednesday on the Biden administration's lawsuit against a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state over the ban, which goes into effect on Thursday, arguing that it violates a federal law guaranteeing access to emergency medical care.

The Idaho abortion law would make it a felony to perform an abortion in all but extremely narrow circumstances. There are exceptions for cases of rape or incest that have been reported. To avoid criminal liability, a doctor must prove that the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman, though there is no defense for an abortion to protect the woman's health, according to the DOJ.

In its complaint, filed on Aug. 2, the Justice Department claimed that the Idaho law violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which states that hospitals that receive Medicare funds are required to provide necessary treatment to women who arrive at their emergency departments while experiencing a medical emergency. That medical care could include providing an abortion, according to the DOJ.

The Justice Department is seeking a declaratory judgment that the Idaho law is preempted by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act in emergency situations, as well as an order permanently barring the law to the extent that it conflicts with the federal act.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise said he plans to issue a decision in the case on Wednesday.

The lawsuit marked the Biden administration's first legal challenge to a state abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

A group of teenagers protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case, July 2, 2022, in Driggs, Idaho. Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Prosecutors argued that the Idaho law would prevent doctors from performing medically necessary abortions, as required by federal law.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden called the lawsuit "politically motivated" and charged that the DOJ did not attempt to "engage Idaho in a meaningful dialogue on the issue" prior to filing its complaint.

The so-called trigger law would be even more restrictive than an abortion ban that went into effect in Idaho earlier this month. That law, modeled after a similar "heartbeat law" in Texas, bans abortion at about six weeks and also allows civil lawsuits against medical providers who perform the procedure.

Amid legal challenges from abortion providers, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld both abortion laws in a ruling issued on Aug. 12, allowing them to go into effect.

Another trigger law that would make it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect on Aug. 19 in the state. That law, which has exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies, is also currently being challenged by abortion providers.

