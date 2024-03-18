Judge rules 'Access Hollywood' tape admissible in Trump hush money trial

Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels will also be allowed to testify.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal prosecution in New York has denied Trump’s attempts to exclude the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape and testimony from key witnesses from his upcoming criminal trial.

The defense argued Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, should not be allowed to testify because he has a history of lying, arguing that calling him to the witness stand would amount to suborning perjury.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected the argument.

“This Court has been unable to locate any treatise, statute or holding from courts in this jurisdiction or others that support defendant’s rational that a particular witness should be kept off the witness stand because his credibility has been previously called into question,” Merchan said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Dayton International Airport, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He also will allow Stormy Daniels to testify since she is the recipient of the $130,000 hush payment at the center of the case, writing, “The probative value of the evidence is evident.“

Merchan declined to omit the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump is overheard bragging about how he approaches women.

Trump’s criminal trial in New York has been delayed until at least mid-April.