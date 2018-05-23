A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump can't block people from his Twitter account, saying such action violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

"This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, 'block' a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States," the judge wrote in her ruling.

"The answer to both questions is no."