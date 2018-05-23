Judge rules Trump can't block people from Twitter account

May 23, 2018, 1:41 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2018.PlayEvan Vucci/AP, FILE
WATCH Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'

A federal judge in New York ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump can't block people from his Twitter account, saying such action violates the First Amendment.

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2018.Evan Vucci/AP, FILE
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2018.

"This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, 'block' a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States," the judge wrote in her ruling.

"The answer to both questions is no."

Comments