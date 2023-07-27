July poised to be hottest month in recorded history: Experts

July 6, 2023, is the hottest overall day on record.

July 2023 is poised to become the hottest month ever recorded, according to a report by Copernicus, the European climate change service, and the World Meteorological Organization.

So far, the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period ever recorded globally, with July 6, 2023, being the hottest overall day on record, according to the report.

Xavier Doblado hands out a wet cool towel to a family resting on the street in Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2023. A record-breaking heat wave stretching across the southern United States is expected to expand in the coming days and weeks, as scientists warn July will likely be the hottest month ever recorded. As of July 26, Tucson set a new record for consecutive days of 100-plus-degree (38 Celsius) temperatures with 40, dating back to June 16. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Though July has not concluded, other agencies, like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are expected to report similar findings in the coming weeks.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said at a news conference Thursday that "there is a higher-than-usual chance of seeing record-breaking months" over the next few months.

A man cools off at a mist dispenser set up on a street in central Baghdad amid soaring temperatures, July 23, 2023. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

When asked if 2023 could become the hottest year on record, Chris Hewitt, director of Climate Services at the World Meteorological Organization, said, "We could anticipate it being a very warm year, if not a record year. We'll have to wait and see."

Alonzo McAdams drinks a bottle of water given to him from a Salvation Army truck handing out water, and other supplies for the homeless in Tucson, Ariz., on July 26, 2023. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.