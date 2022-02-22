Jury finds 3 men guilty in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case

A federal jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan guilty on three counts in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case.

The U.S. District Court panel of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person received the case on Monday and reached its decision on the eve of the second anniversary of Arbery's murder in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

After deliberating for less than four hours, the jury convicted all three men of being motivated by hate in interference of Arbery's civil rights and attempted kidnapping. Gregory McMichael and his father were also convicted of carrying and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.

Travis McMichael was also found guilty of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

"We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said following the jury's announcement.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, noted that the verdict came a day before the second anniversary of her son's death, saying, "Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace but he will now rest in power."

"It's another milestone, another challenge that we've overcome," Cooper Jones said. "Today is super Tuesday."

The McMichaels and Bryan were already convicted in state court of murdering the 25-year-old Black jogger and are serving life sentences. The McMichaels were not given the possibility of parole.