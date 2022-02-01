Jury selection rescheduled in trial of officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death

No one has been charged in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Jury selection has been rescheduled to Thursday in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer who was involved in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankison's trial was initially scheduled to begin Aug. 31, 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now Hankison's trial is being delayed due to an unscheduled recent surgery.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments while serving a "no-knock" warrant on Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.

He and Louisville Metro Police Department officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly fired 32 shots into Taylor's apartment.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot multiple times during the raid. No drugs were found in her apartment and no officer has been charged with her killing.

Hankison and Cosgrove have both been fired from the force.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison fired 10 shots into Taylor's apartment but none of his shots struck Taylor.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

The fatal shooting sparked protests nationwide, as demonstrators demanded action against police brutality and racism in policing.