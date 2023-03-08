Justice Department to review Memphis Police Department following Tyre Nichols' death

A public report will be released upon the conclusion of the review.

The Justice Department on Wednesday confirmed it has launched a review into the Memphis Police Department's use-of-force and de-escalation policies, along with a separate review of specialized police units deployed in cities across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died several days after he was beaten during a traffic stop in the city.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, will release a public report upon the conclusion of the review.

Memphis police investigate the scene of a crime, Sept. 7, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Brad Vest/Getty Images, FILE

The COPS office will also work to produce a guide for police chiefs around the country about the use of specialized units and how they should be properly managed.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols's tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta continued, "The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.