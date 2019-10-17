Juul suspends sales of fruity flavors

Juul is suspending sales of its fruit flavors, including mango, creme and cucumber, while the Food and Drug Administration reviews the products, the company announced Thursday.

In the meantime, the company will only sell tobacco, menthol and mint flavors.

"We must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to combat underage use while providing an alternative to adult smokers," K.C. Crosthwaite, Juul's new CEO, said in a statement.

Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

The company has come under fire while the FDA and Centers for Disease Control investigate an outbreak of lung injuries and deaths linked to vaping, which has sickened more than 1,200 Americans.

